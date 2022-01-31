On Your Bike back in spring

A CHARITY cycling event is returning to Sonning Common after being cancelled for the past two years.

On Your Bike has been running since 2007 but couldn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 10am, starting and finishing in the car park at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road.

The proceeds will be divided between the school, the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard and the Sonning Common community first responders.

Entry costs £6 per person for pre-registration or £10 on the day. Registration opens on Monday.

Participants can choose to follow one of three routes of six, 12 and 20 miles. There is also a supervised playground cycle for youngsters.

A W Cycles, a bike shop in Henley Road, Caversham, is donating a bicycle to be raffled before the event.

Since it began, On Your Bike has raised about £60,000 for a range of charities and hundreds of people take part each year.

Meanwhile, organisers are looking for more volunteers to help marshal the routes. To volunteer, email oyb@

sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk

For more information, visit

onyourbikesonningcommon.

co.uk or join the Facebook page called On Your Bike Sonning Common.