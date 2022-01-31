Monday, 31 January 2022

Harmony rehearsal

THE Harmony choir in Sonning Common is to resume rehearsals next week. 

The group will meet at Peppard War Memorial Hall every Thursday from 1pm, starting next week. 

The group stopped meeting in December due to the rise of the coronavirus variant Omicron as many of its members are older people.

For more information, or to join, call group founder Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.

