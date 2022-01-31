Harmony rehearsal

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
THE Harmony choir in Sonning Common is to resume rehearsals next week.
The group will meet at Peppard War Memorial Hall every Thursday from 1pm, starting next week.
The group stopped meeting in December due to the rise of the coronavirus variant Omicron as many of its members are older people.
For more information, or to join, call group founder Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.
31 January 2022
More News:
Shed where you can spend time talking and mending
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has ... [more]
Children improve reading skills with help from dog
A DOG has been helping children at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say