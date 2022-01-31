Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Card club meetings

THE Reading and District Cigarette and Postcard club has resumed its meetings at Charvil village hall.

Meetings currently take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30pm but are expected to revert to twice monthly following a review in March.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, February 10 with the quarterly club auction for members.

On Thursday, March 10, Roger White will give a presentation called “The life and times of the Everly Brothers”.

Each meeting provides members with opportunities to buy and sell cards. Non-members can enquire about selling their unwanted cards by calling 0118 969 5155.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33