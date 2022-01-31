Card club meetings

THE Reading and District Cigarette and Postcard club has resumed its meetings at Charvil village hall.

Meetings currently take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30pm but are expected to revert to twice monthly following a review in March.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, February 10 with the quarterly club auction for members.

On Thursday, March 10, Roger White will give a presentation called “The life and times of the Everly Brothers”.

Each meeting provides members with opportunities to buy and sell cards. Non-members can enquire about selling their unwanted cards by calling 0118 969 5155.