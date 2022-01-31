Festival promotes friendship with new school mural competition

THIS year’s Henley Youth Festival has been officially launched.

The 29th annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at various venues from March 5 to 13.

It has the theme of “Friendship” and will include workshops, competitions, performances, writing, art exhibitions, a fun run and more.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, launched the event at the d:two centre in Henley market place on Wednesday last week. About 30 people attended the launch, which included wine and charcuterie boards from the Cheesy Grape in Market Place.

Miss Matthews, who is chairing the festival for the first time, said it was exciting to see the event coming together after the hard work the committee had put in.

“It’s a team effort,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you start with a couple of ideas and it all comes together in the end.

“We were a bit cautious as we didn’t know if the festival could even go ahead, so it’s a bit pared down but we can focus on things that are happening and then go even bigger next year.”

New this year is a school mural competition for primary pupils to show what the theme of “friendship” means to them with £250 of art supplies available for the winner donated by Invesco.

Music Makers is being revived and will take place at Rupert House School in Bell Street.

The workshop is for singers in years 1 to 6 to play solo or make music with friends and there will be a “flashmob-style” concert. The Kenton Theatre in New Street will host a variety of shows, including Gig Night, HYF Unplugged and two Variety shows for different age groups.

The Art and Film Exhibition will have selected works from across the festival at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

Workshops for this year will be given by the Young Shakespeare Company with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Doctor Brian Squabbles and his Red Van, Creating ART from Emily Cooling, Create ’n’ Make, and Kathryn Fell with a friendship-themed digital portrait workshop.

Miss Matthews said: “We’ve got the new school mural competition and Music Makers is making a return — I used to be in that when I was younger — so these things are brilliant.”

Young people aged four to 18 who live or attend school in Henley, Shiplake, Kidmore End, Nettlebed, Peppard or Sonning Common can take part in the festival. For more information, www.hyf.org.uk