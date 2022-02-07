Design day back for ninth year

THE ninth annual Henley Design Day will return next month.

The event, which is organised by Sarah Miller, of the Royal Institute of British Architects, will be held in the town hall on Saturday, March 26 from 10am to 3pm.

Residents will be able to meet architects, interior designers and other building professionals such as landscaping specialists and kitchen companies.

Mark Shipton, who chairs RIBA Oxfordshire, said: “Henley Design Day will be the first opportunity since the pandemic started for our members to talk face-to-face with the public and show everyone our recent building projects.”

The event will be opened by Ms Miller, who is the Mayor of Henley.

She said: “I know from talking to people and from my own experience that a lot of us need to use our living spaces in different ways now and want to see our homes from a fresh perspective.

“I feel very strongly that Henley’s long history of high-quality architecture and beautiful places must continue and the best way to make sure this happens is by giving architects and design professionals this opportunity to meet potential clients in the town.”

More than 350 people attended the last design day, which took place in 2020.

The event did not go ahead last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, email sarah.miller@riba.org