Students put minds to solving computational puzzles

SEVENTY-EIGHT students at the Piggott School in Wargrave are to take part in the Oxford University Computing Challenge.

The event encourages pupils to develop solutions to computational puzzles.

All 500 Piggott students took part in the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge in November and the 78 who were inside the top 10 per cent of their cohort were selected to continue.

There are three pupils each from years 10 and 12, 12 from year nine, 18 from year eight and 42 from year seven.

In the latest round of the challenge next week participants must answer as many questions as they can in 40 minutes and are not expected to finish the test.

Those pupils who finish in the top 20 overall will then take part in the final at the university on March 15.

There are four elements to computational thinking which help participants solve the questions.

These are: decomposition, breaking down a complex problem into smaller manageable chunks; pattern recognition, identifying patterns within problems; abstraction, identifying and ignoring irrelevant detail; algorithms, creating a step-by-step solution or rules to solve the problem.

Pat Bhattacharya, head of computer science at the school said: “The test difficulty depends on what year group the students are in. I am really pleased with the scores all our students have achieved so far. They have worked so hard.”