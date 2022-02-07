Valentine gift swap

RESIDENTS of a care home in Sonning Common will be sending homemade clay hearts for Valentine’s Day.

The Abbeycrest Care Home in Essex Way is encouraging other people to get involved in the initiative by offering to receive gifts.

Customer relationship advisor George King said: “The idea came about after a discussion about Valentine’s Day with some of our residents who said that when they were younger it wasn’t so much of a thing.”

The home has already agreed to exchange gifts with Sonning Common and Peppard Primary Schools, Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, Springwater Community Church and the Fish volunteer centre.

For more information, call Mr King on 07825 317078 or email

gking@caringhomes.org