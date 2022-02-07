Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Snowdrop day

THE Henley Quakers are to open their garden to visitors in order to show off the snowdrops in their old burial ground.

This will take place at 45 Northfield End, Henley, next Sunday (February 13) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Visitors are invited to stay for tea and cake.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33