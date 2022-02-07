Snowdrop day

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
THE Henley Quakers are to open their garden to visitors in order to show off the snowdrops in their old burial ground.
This will take place at 45 Northfield End, Henley, next Sunday (February 13) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Visitors are invited to stay for tea and cake.
