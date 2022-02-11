At last, events back to normal

BIG and small events in the Henley area will take place as normal this year, some of them for the first time in three years.

Organisers are delighted that life is returning to normal as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic eases.

There are now practically no restrictions like those imposed in the first lockdown in March 2020, which led to the cancellation of events like Henley Royal Regatta and the Henley Festival as well as many smaller regulars and all sports fixtures.

This is also good news for the organisers of the many events due to be held to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee during the special bank holiday weekend, Thursday to Sunday, June 2 to 5.

The regatta was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in the event’s 181-year history outside of the two world wars and last year was a slimmed-down event that took place in August, five weeks later than normal.

This year’s regatta will take place over six days for the first time, from Tuesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 3.

Daniel Grist, chief executive and secretary, said: “We’re optimistic about 2022. Our members were really pleased we were able to stage the regatta last year and the response we’re getting is there’s a real feeling of positivity about this coming summer.

“We launched three new events last year and the crews that are training right now are really looking forward to the event where the run-up won’t be as difficult.

“Obviously we need to stay vigilant and be ready to adapt in the event a new variant came up but I would say we learnt really good lessons in 2021 and it places us in a good position for this year and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The Henley Festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, July 6 to 10 at its usual site.

Chief executive Jo Bausor said: “We are extremely excited to be putting the final touches to our anniversary programme, which will be launching very soon.

“We continue to work closely with Wokingham Borough Council and to ensure that we can stage the festival as safely as possible — our customers’ safety is our utmost priority.”

The 2020 festival was cancelled but last year it went ahead in September.

Mrs Bausor said: “The pandemic had a devastating effect on all arts and cultural events and proved extremely challenging financially.

“We have been able to remain resilient in the face of the crisis, however.”

The Thames Traditional Boat Festival will take place at Fawley Meadows from Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17.

It took place in September last year due to the delay in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Lady McAlpine, co-chair of the festival, said: “It will be even bigger and better this year — more of everything.

“We are confident that we can produce an event to rival any other taking place on the Thames this year.

“While our dates are beyond the official jubilee weekend, we are still planning to have jubilee theme.

“We have a head start with the Dunkirk Little Ships, military bands, cadets and all the old military vehicles that produce patriotic and nostalgic emotions in most of our visitors.

“We have a terrific line-up of traditional boats, cars, even traction engines already entered and our trade stands are filling up fast. The vintage fairground will be back, along with face-painters, competitions, the dog show and drama.

“The Crooked Billet will head up our fantastic array of catering, all local people using local produce, even if presented as ‘ethnic’ dishes.

“The stage at the Crooked Billet will host really good bands on all three nights and there will be the usual mix of musicians on the food court stage.

“This is honestly the only truly family festival in Henley.”

The Eat! Food Festival will run for two weeks from Saturday, June 11 after being cancelled for the last two years.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe, a food events curator, said: “The festival is back and it’s bigger, better and older than ever. It’s all about the pubs, restaurants, producers, traders and suppliers. Henley really is becoming a food destination and we really want to put it out there and encourage people to come to Henley to experience it and enjoy it.

“We’ve got the benefit of it being spread out over two weeks and the majority of the events will be small so we’re very hopeful that there shouldn’t be a problem.

“We’re pulling on our positive pants and going with it. We’re really looking forward to this year and everyone is really excited – I’m inundated with people wanting to be involved.”

Henley Youth Festival, which was last held just before the first lockdown of 2020, will take place from March 5 to 13 with the theme of “Friendship”.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “It’s quite exciting to think that everybody can all be back together.

“Hopefully, a lot of the children will be excited to take part after a year off.

“The schools have been really helpful, which is great as we want it to be as back to normal as possible.

“I think ‘Friendship’ is so important because it’s what got people through the pandemic and it’s a lovely reintroduction to the festival using that theme.”

The Henley Decor Fair is to take place at Greenlands Park, off Marlow Road, from May 26 to 29.

Organiser Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer who lives in Remenham, said: “We’ve got 155 stands already so we’re way ahead of the game. We’ve done really well to get through a difficult period and it’s clear people love the event. It’s much more than an antiques fair, it’s a lifestyle event.”

The Henley Farm and Country Show will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “We’re all feeling very positive and confident. It went very well last year as we made it much more of an outdoor event, which will continue this year.

“We asked people to wear masks inside the marquees and we had an abundance of hand sanitiser stations.

“We don’t know what things will be like in September but I think we’re at a point now where people are taking responsibility for what they do and how they do it.

“We did have a wonderful main attraction, the Bolddog Lings Motocross team, booked for 2020 and this year they are coming. We will also welcome the return of the much-loved produce tent.”

All four of Henley Swim’s events are to go ahead as normal — the Henley Classic on June 26, the Henley Swim Festival on July 10, the Club to Pub Swim on July 23 and the Thames Marathon on August 14.

These have never been cancelled due to being outdoors but have been held under strict coronavirus guidelines.

Juliet Hume, operations director, said: “All of the events are selling really well and as long as nothing extraordinary is thrown at us that we can’t handle we should be okay.

“The outdoor nature of the events helps us enormously. We’ve held all the events with covid restrictions in place anyway, such as hand sanitiser stations and rolling starts, which we can do again if we need to.

“It’s also in the summer when it seems to be a bit better than in the winter so we’re confident it will be good.”

The Henley County Craft Show will take place at Stonor Park from August 26 to 29 and Giffords Circus will return to Stonor Park on April 14 with the theme of “A Mexican adventure”.

Stonor Park’s jousting tournament will be held from June 3 to 5.

Rewind South will take place on Temple Island Meadows in Remenham from August 20 to 22.

The event, which was cancelled in 2020 but took place last year, will feature The Human League and Holly Johnson as headline acts. The Henley Regatta for the Disabled. which has been cancelled for the last two years, will be held on September 3.

On Your Bike in Sonning Common is also returning for the first time in three years on Sunday, April 3 from 10am, starting and finishing in the car park at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road.

The Henley Art and Crafts Guild’s spring exhibition will last two weeks, staring on Friday, April 22.

It will be held at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place.

The Chelsea Fringe Festival Henley is returning from May 21 to 29 and will involve events in and around the town.

The alternative gardening festival was cancelled in 2020 but was able to go ahead last year with a reduced number of events.

The Goring GAP festival will take place from June 2 to 12.

The biennial event, which began in 2014, was cancelled in 2020.

The Stoke Row Steam and Vintage Rally will return on June 11 and 12 at Hill Bottom, Whitchurch Hill, after two years of cancellations.

The Beacon Festival, which is now in its 10th year, will be taking place at Hill Farm in Christmas Common from June 17 to 18.

Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta is now scheduled to take place for the first time since 2019 on August 5 and 6.

The Henley Triathlon will go ahead on July 10 at Henley leisure centre and Gillotts School.

The Goring Heath and Whitchurch Garden and Craft Show will take place on Saturday, April 9 at the village hall in Goring for the first time in three years.

The Checkendon 5km and 10km will be held on June 19 at Hammonds Farm for first time since 2019.

The Wargrave Village Festival will be run over 19 days from June 6 and will include events such as brass on the grass, a snooker tournament, a folk club, music nights and more.

Binfield Heath Flower Show was able to take place last year in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row in August.

A date has not yet been set for the 73rd annual show this year.

The Henley Literary Festival will be held from October 1 to 9