Pupils given cooking lessons and healthy eating advice

A COOKERY class has started at Kidmore End Primary School.

The weekly lesson is taught by Rosie Lines, of the Smart Raspberry Cookery School in High Wycombe, who visits the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.

A total of 12 children take part in the hour-long sessions on a Friday in the school’s dedicated cooking area.

Ms Lines is teaching the children a variety of sweet and savoury recipes and they take home what they have made along with a recipe card with a healthy message on the back.

So far the children have made sundried tomato and mozzarella cannelloni, fruity oat seed bars and sweet potato curry. Next week they will be making chocolate marble cake.

Only pupils in years 5 and 6 have taken part to date but younger children will attend the classes later this year. At each session one pupil is crowned the “star baker” in a nod to TV’s Great British Bake Off.

The most recent winners were Ariane Oliver and Zofia Johnstone.

Meanwhile, the school is selling pizza-making kits to raise money.

The parent-teacher association has partnered with Doughies, of Surrey, to provide the kits for £6.50 each.

Kits can be ordered through the company’s website and the money will be donated to the school.

Orders must be placed by tomorrow (Saturday) ready for it to be picked up from the school playground next Friday.

To order a pizza-making kit, visit

https://doughies.co.uk/products/kidmore-end