Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bag 2 School

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is taking part in the Bag 2 School fundraiser. 

Villagers are asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the schools will receive a donation based on their total weight.

Donations should be bagged up securely and delivered to the charity, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health, at the Greenshoots garden nursery at Manor Farm. 

Donations will be accepted from March 7 until 9am on March 15.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33