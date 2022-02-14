THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is taking part in the Bag 2 School fundraiser.

Villagers are asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the schools will receive a donation based on their total weight.

Donations should be bagged up securely and delivered to the charity, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health, at the Greenshoots garden nursery at Manor Farm.

Donations will be accepted from March 7 until 9am on March 15.