Monday, 14 February 2022

Wildlife walks

WILDLIFE walks in Goring will return from next month.

The “Walking up an appetite” walks are run by Goring Gap Wildlife Experiences and will take place on Sundays, March 6, April 10 and June 12. 

The walks will be along the Thames and include lunch at the Beetle and Wedge Boathouse in Moulsford. 

For more information, visit ggwildlifeexperiences.co.uk 

