Monday, 14 February 2022

Film show

HAMBLEDEN Cinema will be screening Yesterday (12) at the village hall next Saturday (February 19).

The doors open at 6.30pm and the programme begins at 7.30pm. There will be a bar selling soft drinks, wine, beer and snacks.

Tickets (£8) can be bought from Hambleden Village Stores or visit www.hambledencinema.co.uk

