Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
A SEED swap and gardeners’ get-together will take place at Henley town hall on Saturday, February 26 from 10am to noon.
Heritage seeds will be available and experienced gardeners will be offering advice. Please bring seeds in labelled envelopes.
For more information, email Dave McEwen at dave
mcewen@btinternet.com
14 February 2022
