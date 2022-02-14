Monday, 14 February 2022

Seed swap

A SEED swap and gardeners’ get-together will take place at Henley town hall on Saturday, February 26 from 10am to noon.

Heritage seeds will be available and experienced gardeners will be offering advice. Please bring seeds in labelled envelopes.

For more information, email Dave McEwen at dave
mcewen@btinternet.com

