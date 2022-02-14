Mayor’s musical tribute to pop star

A MUSIC night could be staged at a pub in Henley to celebrate pop singer Dusty Springfield.

The singer died in the town in March 1999 following a battle with breast cancer and her ashes were scattered in the churchyard at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Mayor Sarah Miller wants to revive the celebration that used to take place at the former Slug and Lettuce pub in Bell Street, which is now Coppa Club.

An annual event that used to take place in Ealing on the closest Sunday to the singer’s birthday has been scrapped.

Councillor Miller told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee: “If I can and have time, I am thinking of a music night, perhaps in one of the pubs, celebrating Dusty.

“When we used to hold it in Henley previously it did bring an awful lot of people here. The reason it stopped is because they felt the cost of the accommodation was expensive.”

Cllr Miller has asked Mike Hurst, who lives locally and performed with The Springfields, for help.

Laurence Morris, who owns Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, suggested inviting people to play on the bandstand instead, adding: “I don’t quite get why it is felt to be a town event.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton replied that Dusty had a connection with the town, like Beatles guitarist George Harrison, and there were always fresh flowers on her grave.

Cllr Miller said the event would not cost the council anything, adding: “This is something that I and other councillors thought would be nice. She has got such a following in Henley.

“It is just another event — don’t knock events.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “We have got plaques around Henley honouring the people who have come before us and made the town what it is.

“On my tours we talk about Dusty and George Harrison and people always ask me, ‘Where’s Dusty?’”