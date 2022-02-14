Monday, 14 February 2022

May fayre returns

THIS year’s Henley May Fayre will take place on bank holiday Monday, May 2.

It will be held in Market Place from noon to 5pm and activities will include a traditional tug-of-war.

Mayor Sarah Miller, who is organising the fayre, hopes to have Morris dancers, a coconut shy and go-karts.

The pancake race that used to be held annually may also be revived.

Stallholders are being invited to buy a pitch at the event, which cost £50 each.

Charities will be charged £15 but exceptions could be made if they can’t afford it.

Road closures will be in place outside the town hall and in Market Place from 11am to 6pm.

