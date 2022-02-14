Monday, 14 February 2022

Meditation

THE Twin Hearts meditation sessions have returned at Henley town hall.

Pranic healers Lucy Irvine and Julia Ashton hold the events from noon to 1pm on the last Tuesday of every month, although this month’s will be held on Tuesday (February15).

The sessions are free but a £5 charity donation is recommended. All are welcome.

For more information, email lucy@barngalleries.com

