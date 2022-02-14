Monday, 14 February 2022

Snowdrop day

ALL Saints’ Church in Dunsden is to hold a “Snowdrop Sunday” event on February 20 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a snowdrop service at 11am by guided tours of the church and grounds, live music, readings and talks.

Refreshments will be served from 11.15am. There is a large off-road car park and entry is free.

