Floristry and crafts

A FLORISTRY and craft firm is starting regular workshops in Sonning Common.

Mumadora Crafts, which gives classes across Oxfordshire and Berkshire, will be hosting two workshops at the Barn café at the Herb Farm in Peppard Road on Tuesday, March 22.

The first session, from 10am to 12.30pm, will be teaching people how to crochet and the second, from 2.30pm to 4.45pm, will be how to make fabric flowers.

Each session costs £25. For more information, visit www.mumadoracrafts.co.uk/

workshops.html