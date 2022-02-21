Rain halts park work

BAD weather has delayed workers from adding the final touches to the groundworks at Memorial Park in Sonning Common.

Blakedown Sport & Play has yet to remove some stones and finish maintaining the grass at the new recreation ground off Reades Lane.

The contractor needs a series of dry days to complete the work.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “While we’re working well to deal with the stones and other things, this wet weather is screwing things up as they can’t put the heavy machinery on the area to do it.

“So our expectation of it finishing in April is optimistic as we need to have a period of dry days.”

He said the work should be done by June when the village’s first fete is due to be on the field to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.