Mountaineer: work hard to achieve your dreams

A MOUNTAINEER from Henley has encouraged children to “set some crazy dreams” after visiting them at school.

Garth Miller, who will attempt to set the fastest known time from London to the summit of Everest and back in May, spoke at an assembly at St Mary’s School.

He told the pupils about the equipment he will be using and about what scares him the most about the challenge.

Mr Miller, a former army officer said: “It’s important to encourage children because as a result of the pandemic everyone’s world has got a bit smaller. I’m worried that, especially with children, we’re living digitally. It’s important to encourage them to get outside.”

Speaking during the assembly, he told the children: “Set some crazy dreams, whatever it is you want to do because you can do it if you work hard.”

Mr Miller said it would take him two days to travel to Mt Everest, 10 days to climb to the summit and back down and another two days to return to London. He said he was most scared about the Khumbu Icefall, which he will cross using a rope and ladder and the “death zone”, which is when climbers reach the 8,000m mark.

Pupils had an opportunity to try on some of Mr Miller’s equipment, including a large puffer jacket, goggles and a helmet.

In his bag he had a tent, stove, sleeping bag, harness, rope and a teddy bear as well as some building blocks with key words to inspire him to keep going, including teamwork, resilience, hard work, determination, perseverance and strategy.

One pupil said their dream was to buy a million springer spaniels and another said it was to skydive from the top of Mt Everest.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “He’s a regular, normal guy but he had a dream and he’s trying to show the children that anything is possible if you approach that dream with strategy, determination and hard work. I think from the looks on their faces that they were in awe at what they were being shown.”

Mr Miller plans to visit all the primary schools in Henley before he starts his journey.