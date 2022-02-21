Monday, 21 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gold again

Gold again

AN outdoor swimming festival in Henley has received a gold award for the fourth year in a row. 

The Henley Swim Festival was one of about 6,000 events across the world to be rated by Racecheckout.

Events that average more than 4.55 out of 5 qualify for gold, silver and bronze awards and only 34 events reached this standard, including all four of Henley Swim’s events, the Selkie Henley Classic, Club to Pub and Thames Marathon, which were all awarded silver.

Juliet Hume, operations director, said: “This is testament to the enormous effort of the team and volunteers to stage the events in the covid environment.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33