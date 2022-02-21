Gold again

AN outdoor swimming festival in Henley has received a gold award for the fourth year in a row.

The Henley Swim Festival was one of about 6,000 events across the world to be rated by Racecheckout.

Events that average more than 4.55 out of 5 qualify for gold, silver and bronze awards and only 34 events reached this standard, including all four of Henley Swim’s events, the Selkie Henley Classic, Club to Pub and Thames Marathon, which were all awarded silver.

Juliet Hume, operations director, said: “This is testament to the enormous effort of the team and volunteers to stage the events in the covid environment.”