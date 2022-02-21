Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti to close 40th festival

WELSH mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins is the latest act to be announced by Henley Festival.

The operatic pop singer will be performing on the “floating stage” with an orchestra on Sunday of the five-night event in July.

She is best known for her albums Living a Dream, 2005, and Serenade, 2006, which both received the Classic Brit Awards Album of the Year.

English acoustic singer Jack Savoretti will also be closing the show with her, performing hits from his second number one album, Europiana, released last year.

The pair join headliners Craig David, Sir Tom Jones, The Script, Boney M and Pete Tony Ibiza Classics at the 40th annual event which will take place from Wednesday, July 6 to Sunday, July 10.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday, February 25. For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk