From London to top of world’s highest mountain and back (in a fortnight)

A MOUNTAINEER from Henley is hoping to set the fastest known time from London to the summit of Mt Everest and back.

Garth Miller, 48, has dreamed about reaching the top of the 8,848m mountain in the Himalayas since he was a child.

He will attempt his challenge in May, taking two days to travel to Asia, 10 days to reach the summit and then descend and another two days to travel back home.

He has been training for 20 hours per week in between working as a pilot and visiting local primary schools to talk to pupils about his adventure.

He is confident of success, having learned from his unsuccessful attempt to reach the top of Mt Everest in 2004.

Mr Miller said: “My oxygen system failed, the weather was bad and I was on my own so I made the decision to turn around.

“I’ve looked at the strategy I used the first time around and picked it apart and that’s why this time the plan looks very different.

“I’ve been so busy that I haven’t really had time to think about how I feel about it but I know I’ve been really enjoying the journey.

“I feel like I’m growing and I’m learning lots of new things. If I get that picture at the summit that’s fantastic but the whole project has made life vivid.”

Mr Miller, who lives in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, with his wife Ashleigh and their children Amelia, nine, and Archie, three, was born in Australia and moved to the UK when he was 10.

He studied maths at Queen’s University Belfast then took a master’s degree in international relations at Cambridge.

After university he joined the army to help him achieve his desire to conquer Mt Everest.

Mr Miller said: “I had a picture of a man who was almost at the summit of Mt Everest on my wall from a very early age. It obviously planted a seed and for as long as I can remember I’ve wanted to climb it.

“I thought of a strategy to help me achieve that goal and that included me joining the Royal Gurkha Rifles after university.

“That opened the door for the big mountains in Nepal and was my first experience with high

mountains.

“I realised that through the army anything was possible so I started going on training courses for mountaineering. After my first attempt on Mt Everest I kept on climbing for about 10 years and went to other 8,000m peaks.

“I had a few climbs but on K2 things didn’t go too well so I came back from that and decided to put my energy into other things.”

Mr Miller, who has lived in

Henley since 2006, became a pilot for British Airways and is now a

captain.

He decision to attempt the Mt Everest climb again was prompted by a tragedy involving a friend in late 2019.

Mr Miller said: “I had got married, had children and got deeply involved in my career. Suddenly you look up and 10 years have passed.

“A close friend of mine had an accident at his son’s sports day and broke his neck.

“We’d been in the army together and survived on operations together and he was crazy adventurous but now he’s a quadriplegic.

“After his accident he said to me, ‘Men at our age have done everything they can do’ and I thought that didn’t need to be case, so I decided I was going to do it again.

“I started training during the pandemic and now this year is the 100th year since someone first attempted to climb Mt Everest so it’s symbolic in a way.”

Mr Miller’s training is focused on adapting his body to deal with high altitudes and includes running on treadmills with a mask on and sleeping in a tent that simulates the same altitude.

“I’ve been climbing for 20 years now,” he said. “We’ve learnt a lot about high altitudes and how to prepare the body. We’ve learnt a lot about nutrition and oxygen systems have improved.

“My training is to increase my aerobic base. That means long hours on treadmills with a mask on. People must think, ‘Oh, that’s the crazy Everest guy,’ but I quite like that.”

As well as training, Mr Miller has been visiting schools to tell children they can have their own “crazy” dreams and how to achieve them.

The mountaineer decided to try to complete his challenge in the fastest time possible as he doesn’t want to spend too much time away from his family.

He said: “I’m a normal guy with a job and a family so the opportunity to spend 10 weeks away from home living on glacier isn’t going to work.

“What I hope to achieve is finding a new way of approaching high altitude mountaineering.

“If it’s successful — and the outcome is uncertain — it would set a precedent and I will be able to tell a story of 100 years of climbing Mt Everest.”

To follow Mr Miller’s expedition or to make a donation, visit https://manvmountain.com