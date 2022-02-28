Soprano returns to festival for final night celebration

KATHERINE JENKINS will bring this year’s Henley Festival to a close with a performance to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra on the “floating” stage on Sunday, July 10.

Jenkins, 41, has performed at the festival twice previously, in 2009 and 2012.

She will be joined by English acoustic singer Jack Savoretti, who lives in Oxfordshire.

The 38-year-old will perform tracks from his number one album, Europiana.

Jo Bausor, chief executive of the festival, said: “We are delighted that Katherine is coming back. Henley does like her.

“It will be a nod to our roots because it will be a really special evening with it being our 40th anniversary.

“Jack has become much bigger in the last couple of years and I wanted to have a bit of pop as well.”

The Script will headline the opening night on Wednesday, July 6 in a double-header with Liz Mitchell, original lead singer of Boney M.

Singer and DJ Craig David is the top act on the Thursday night while DJ Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will headline on the Saturday night with an evening of classical music.

Mitchell, who lives in Kidmore End with her husband, Thomas Pemberton, has attended the festival previously and almost performed there in 2014 when the Jacksons were one of the headliners.

She said: “One of their managers is a friend of mine and wanted me to come and hang out but unfortunately I was working so I couldn’t be there.”

She was also invited to appear last year as part of the Kathy Sledge and Disco Classical show but again couldn’t make it.

Mitchell, 69, said: “I’m good friends with them and the managerial side but I missed out on that as well because I was working. These are the things that happen.”

She is looking forward to performing Boney M hits such as Brown Girl in the Ring, Rivers of Babylon, Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Hooray! Hooray! It’s a Holi-Holiday, No Woman No Cry, Ma Baker and Mary’s Boy Child.

Mitchell said: “These songs are very important to me. They’re my babies and I love them. I’ve grown to love them even more because over the years they’ve proven to have staying power.

“They’ve proven to be very kind to the souls of people. Wherever I go, I hear wonderful testimonies about what the songs mean to people and it makes me very happy.”

Mrs Bausor said tickets for all five nights of the festival had been selling well since the full line-up was announced on Monday last week. Grandstand and lawn tickets for Tom Jones’s show on Friday, July 8 had already sold out.

She added: “We might also have one more thing to announce but we have to see whether we can pull it off.”