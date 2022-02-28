WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song

A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday with a small party at the care home where she lives.

Audrey Fraser, who lives at The Mount in Wargrave, was in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World Warworking in Norfolk.

She said: “My husband was in the RAF and I was in the WAAF.

“I travelled across Asia with my job. I don’t go much further than the big trees at the end of the garden now.

“I used to have to parachute out of planes, which was scary but you didn’t have time to think about what you were doing.” Mrs Fraser, who has been widowed for more than 50 years, has three sons and three grandchildren.

She said: “My family will visit for my birthday and we will have a party. We will have a sing-song. I love listening to Vera Lynn — I like White Cliffs of Dover.”

She said she was looking forward to receiving a birthday card from the Queen, adding: “She is a very busy lady. I met her when I was in the WAAF years ago.

“I am going to make some cards for her jubilee.”

Mrs Fraser has been living at The Mount since November 2019. Louise Springett, deputy manager at the home, said: “Audrey is a lovely lady. She was involved in the WI for many years and also organised a keep fit class in South London.

“In her youth she travelled extensively to Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Norway, France and Spain.

“Now she loves reading the daily newspaper, listening to music and reading poetry.

“She’s interested in needlework, knitting, gardening and cooking. Her favourite food is chocolate.

“She enjoys having her nails and hair done. She is a sociable lady and enjoys being in the company of others at the home.”