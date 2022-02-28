Monday, 28 February 2022

Church talks for Lent

A SERIES of talks will take place at Christ Church in Henley on Thursdays during Lent, beginning next week.

Each talk will start at noon and last about half an hour and will be followed by a light lunch at the Christ Church Centre.

There will also be a noon service on Good Friday (April 15) in Falaise Square starting at noon and a sunrise service on Easter Day.

The weekly speakers will be as follows: March 3 Lost without a map, Glyn Millington; March 10 Start here, Romey Poston; March 17 Fuel for the road, Duncan Carter; March 24 Roadworks, Jeremy Bray; March 31 Dead ends aren’t, John Ryeland; April 7 Are we there yet? Jeremy Tayler.

