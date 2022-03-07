Lenny talk for library

SIR LENNY HENRY is to give a talk in aid of Goring library next Friday (March 11).

The actor and comedian will read from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter, an anthology of essays he co-edited, and The Boy With Wings, a children’s story.

The talk, which has been organised by the Friends of Goring Library, will be held at the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley, at 7pm. Refreshments will be served from 6.30pm.

Sir Lenny will be interviewed by Gaye Walsh of the Friends group and there will be a question and answer session.

Friends secretary Sara Boorman said: “Lenny feels so strongly about the importance of the place of libraries in the community that he needed no persuasion to spend an evening with us.”

Tickets cost £15 and are limited to two per household. They are available from the library in Station Road.