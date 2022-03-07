Monday, 07 March 2022

Spare textiles

GORING Textile Group is looking for clothes donations in order to make decorations for the Goring GAP Festival.

The group wants old clothes or textiles such as bedspreads, sheets or table- clothes in bold shades of pink, red, teal, orange and yellow.

Fabrics should be cotton or polycotton and no smaller than an adult-sized T-shirt.

Donations should be dropped in a sealed bag into the food donations box at the Village Hub in Goring Arcade. Alternatively email help@gapfestival.org with the subject “fabric donation”.

