THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
A SPRING craft fair will take place at Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, on Saturday, March 19 from 10.15am to 1.15pm.
There will be stalls selling crafts and the Spring Café will be serving tea and coffee. Entry is free.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say