Craft fair

A SPRING craft fair will take place at Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, on Saturday, March 19 from 10.15am to 1.15pm.

There will be stalls selling crafts and the Spring Café will be serving tea and coffee. Entry is free.

