Marina receives award for efforts to tackle plastic

A MARINA in Wargrave has become the first in Britain to receive an award for its commitment to removing single-use plastic.

Val Wyatt Marine in Willow Lane has been recognised by Single Use Plastic Free Accreditation for the measures it has taken to help the environment.

This is a new a scheme designed to help sailors identify clubs, training centres and marine businesses which are cutting their use of single-use plastic.

There are three levels of certification, bronze, silver and gold, which are determined by an organisation’s dedication to eliminating single-use plastic.

Val Wyatt Marine is the first marina to receive a bronze certification award.

The criteria included the mandatory removal of polystyrene food and drink containers, plastic straws and single-use plastic glasses and cutlery as well as appointing plastic-free ambassadors.

In September, the marina hosted a river clean-up with Warriors of Waste and Go with the Flo. This was organised by environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne as part of Great Big Green Week and to mark World Rivers Day.

Ms Lambourne, from Peppard, who founded Warriors on Waste, worked with Val Wyatt Marine and Nick Judd, founder of paddleboarding tuition business Go With the Flo.

More than 25 volunteers collected 10 big tubs and black sacks of rubbish in just a few hours. The rubbish was mainly glass bottles, drinks cans and plastic water bottles but also flip-flops and Styrofoam.

Lisa Anacora, managing director of Val Wyatt Marine, said she was proud to receive the award.

“Protecting, cleaning and caring for our environment, both locally and more broadly, is at the heart of our operations,” she said.

“We recognise that there is still more that we can do and we’re actively working on identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions for short- to long-term goals to not only eliminate single-use plastic entirely but also to meet our net zero commitments.

“We’re delighted that initiatives like this exist to help support businesses and communities to look after our rivers, seas and global ecosystems as we know that it’s only through working together and at scale that real change will be made.

“We’re absolutely committed to keeping the river, the seas and our surrounding area clean and litter-free.

“We are all fortunate to enjoy our environment and it is our responsibility — both as a business and as a community of individuals — to do what we can to look after it.

“I’m very grateful to all those who helped to make the litter collection event happen.”

Bianca Carr, founder of the Final Straw Foundation, which helped set up Single Use Plastic Free Accreditation, said: “We are so proud to be working with such forward-thinking organisations that put the planet before profit. They’re leading the way in promoting the sustainability message throughout the recreational boating industry and we’re really looking forward to helping more organisations reduce their reliance on single-use plastic in 2022.”

More recently, Val Wyatt Marine has set out targets to halve its greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emissions before 2050.

Ms Lambourne, an award-

winning interior designer, who uses upcycled furniture and salvaged materials, said: “I am thrilled the team at Val Wyatt have received this accreditation.

“They take sustainability very seriously as a business and I admire the way they look after their section of the river.

“I organised the Warriors on Waste paddleboard river clean for them because they understand that single-use plastic in the river makes its way to the ocean ultimately and it is the users of the river who need to help maintain its health.

“We cleaned out all sorts of pollution and we will continue to work hard to keep the river plastic-free.”