Village walk

Monday, 07 March 2022
A GUIDED walk through Dunsden will take place next Saturday (March 12).
The free event will be led by David Woodward and John Plumer who will provide an insight into the history of the village.
Participants should meet at Dunsden Green at 10.30am. The walk will be followed by a visit to the Loddon Brewery for coffee.
07 March 2022
