Royal lunch

A CELEBRATION lunch will be held on the recreation ground in Binfield Heath for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The meal on Sunday, June 5 will be hosted by the village society and parish council. Marquees, tables and chairs will be provided by the flower show team.

There will be fizz and a loyal toast, music, a bar, a children’s fancy dress competition and a prize for the best table decoration as well as live-stream of events in London.