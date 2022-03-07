Monday, 07 March 2022

No messing

A RESIDENT of Shiplake is calling on dog walkers to clean up after their pets.

Ernie Povey says his daughter witnessed a man walking three dogs along Schoolfields on Monday who didn’t pick up after one of them.

He said: “One of the dogs stopped and left its calling card while the walker watched. Unfortunately, by the time she had reversed her car into our drive, he was too far up the road for her to make a comment to him.

“Schoolfields is used regularly by children going to and from the primary school. This behaviour by dog walkers is disgusting and must be stopped. My daughter kindly cleared up the mess.”

