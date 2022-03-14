Return of ‘Stinger’

A RUNNING event in aid of Nettlebed Community School is to be held for the second year.

The Nettlebed Stinger 10km will take place on Sunday, May 8 from 10am.

The course, which starts and ends at the school, is so called because of the challenging and steep terrain which the runners will tackle around Highmoor and Witheridge Hill.

All 250 places in the inaugural event in May last year sold out so the number has been increased to 300 this year. There will also be a children’s race.

The event is sponsored by the Nettlebed Creamery, which will be offering free parking, and the F45 gym in Henley.

The school’s friends group is trying to raise £20,000 for new playground equipment.

For more information and to enter, visit

nettlebedstinger.org.uk