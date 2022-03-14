Take care of swans

THE Queen’s swan marker gave an illustrated talk at a meeting of the Henley Society as part of its 60th anniversary year.

The audience at Shiplake Memorial Hall heard David Barber address the welfare of mute swans, their habitat and the annual swan upping event, which takes place along the River Thames.

Mr Barber, who lives in Henley, also talked about the swan uppers’ education programme for children on the importance and care of swans.

He said the average swan’s nest contains six eggs, which are laid every other day, and that incubation lasts 35 days, starting when the last egg is laid, so that the cygnets all hatch on the same day.

Mr Barber’s also explained the work of the Swan Support charity in Datchet, to which he donated the fee for his talk. The society also made a donation.

The society’s next talk will be by Simon Clinton, of Save the Wild Tigers, at the same venue on Friday, April 8.

For more information and tickets, email thehenley

society@btinternet.com