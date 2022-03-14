Monday, 14 March 2022

Women’s day

HENLEY Mayor Sarah Miller spoke to residents at the Manor care home on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day.

She spoke about the women who have inspired her as well as about her life and career, including becoming Mayor.

In the evening, she hosted an event at the Relais Henley hotel in Hart Street, which featured a talk by Emma-Jane Taylor, who is an author and advocate for reducing child sex abuse.

