Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food hall fundraiser

A POP-UP food hall will be set up at Henley town hall tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for the Ukraine Unicef appeal.

A range of the town’s hospitality businesses will provide food in a canteen-style set up as part of the wider #CookForUkraine appeal. Everyone involved on the day will be donating their time/  

All dishes will cost £5. The event, which runs from noon to 4pm, has been organised by Philippa Ratcliffe, of the Eat! Henley festival, with support from the town council.

#CookForUkraine follows a previously successful campaign, Cook for Syria, which has raised more than £1million since 2016.

To make donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/henleycookforukraine

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33