Food hall fundraiser

A POP-UP food hall will be set up at Henley town hall tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for the Ukraine Unicef appeal.

A range of the town’s hospitality businesses will provide food in a canteen-style set up as part of the wider #CookForUkraine appeal. Everyone involved on the day will be donating their time/

All dishes will cost £5. The event, which runs from noon to 4pm, has been organised by Philippa Ratcliffe, of the Eat! Henley festival, with support from the town council.

#CookForUkraine follows a previously successful campaign, Cook for Syria, which has raised more than £1million since 2016.

To make donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/henleycookforukraine