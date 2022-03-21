Monday, 21 March 2022

Wealth advice

A FREE drop-in event called “Protecting and passing on your wealth” will be held at Henley town hall on Thursday from noon to 2pm.

It has been organised by law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Thames Side, whose experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice. Booking is not required.

