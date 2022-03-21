Lent talks continue

JEREMY BRAY will give a talk called “Roadworks” at Christ Church in Henley on Thursday.

This is the fourth of a series of talks at the church during Lent. Each talk will start at noon and last about half an hour and will be followed by a light lunch at the Christ Church Centre. There will also be a noon service on Good Friday (April 15) in Falaise Square and a sunrise service on Easter Day.

The other talks are March 31 — “Dead ends aren’t” by John Ryeland and April 7 — “Are we there yet?” by Jeremy Tayler.