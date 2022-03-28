Steam rally cancelled due to lack of field

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally has been cancelled as a field could not be found to host it.

The steam and vintage vehicle fair has been running for almost 60 years but has not taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people usually attend the July rally and in 2019 it raised £15,000 for good causes around the area. Since 1964 £507,000 has been donated.

Since 2002 the event had been held in a field off Tidmore Lane but the Chiltern Cross Country equestrian centre has now been built there.

The rally has been looking for a new home for more than six months.

Organisers searched for a pasture field of at least 30 acres for the rally but couldn’t find one that was suitable. They now aim to secure a field for the next rally in 2023.

Geoff Capes, chairman of the Woodcote Charitable Association, which organises the event, said: “Sadly, we haven’t been able to find a suitable field and with time now running short to put the event together we have decided to cancel this year’s rally.

“We have talked with many of the local farmers and landowners and one offer was made but unfortunately the site was just not big enough. We also looked at changing the dates of the rally but this was not viable.

“I know this will be disappointing for our exhibitors and visitors and also for all the local charities we support.

“Some of the farmers we spoke to said that they might be able to help in 2023, so our aim now is to secure a field for next year and get the rally up and running again.”