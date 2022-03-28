Village WI plants second ornamental cherry tree in green initiative

A TREE has been planted at the cherry orchard in Stoke Row by the village’s branch of the Women’s Institute.

The women donated the ornamental flowering cherry as part of their Green Week initiative.

It was planted in the orchard next to the Maharajah’s Well near a tree which the WI donated in 2000 to celebrate the millennium and is now covered in blossoms every spring.

A plaque was unveiled at the official planting ceremony, which was attended by parish councillor Roger Clayson, who is a member of the well trustees. WI member Penny Noble said: “We installed a plaque to signify the WI involvement in going greener.

“Trees take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere so this shows our concerns over climate change.

“Many communities are taking some kind of action to show their concern and help where they can and the WI is proud to do its bit. We also did a litter pick around the village as part of our Green Week and we will do something every year.”

The new tree has been fenced off to protect it from being eaten by muntjac deer.

Councillor Clayson said eight more cherry trees would be planted in the orchard with the last one coinciding with special bank holiday weekend in June to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The orchard is open to the public.