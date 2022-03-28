Monday, 28 March 2022

Book signing

AUTHOR Justin Newland will be at W H Smith in Bell Street, Henley, on Saturday, April 2.

He will be signing copies of his new mythological thriller, The Genes of Isis, and his three previous novels.

Mr Newland, a doctor of mathematics from Somerset, will be at the shop from 10.30am.

