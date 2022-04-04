Monday, 04 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wildlife walk

Wildlife walk

GREENER Henley will hold a free event called “Wildlife on your doorstep” on Tuesday, April 19 at 6.30pm.

This will comprise a walk around some of Henley’s green spaces with “experts” on hand to point out the natural delights.

To book a place, visit https://greenerhenley-wildlife
onyourdoorstep.eventbrite.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33