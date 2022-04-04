Monday, 04 April 2022

Garage sale

A GARAGE sale organised by The Close Residents’ Association in Henley will be held in the street tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm.

Items for sale will include houseware, large household items, clothes and accessories, toys and baby stuff and arts and crafts.

There will also be a tea and cake stall raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

