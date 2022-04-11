Touch of Mexico at travelling circus

GIFFORDS Circus is back on the road and will visit Stonor Park once again this summer.

This year, the show has a Mexican theme and is called Carpa, which translates from the Spanish as “large tent” or “big top” in reference to the canvas structure used by a travelling theatre.

Carpa was a style of theatre akin to vaudeville that flourished in Mexico and the American south-

west during the Twenties and Thirties.

Director Cal McCrystal, who is returning for his 11th year, is a fan of rural Mexico, saying: “Its incredible art, music, history and people will be our inspiration.”

There will be Mexican artistes joining the troupe, which will include Tweedy the Clown, fellow clown Adriana Duch, juggler Gordon Marquez, vaulting and pas de deux act the Donnert family, trapeze artiste Anna Rastova, aerial duo Isabella and Daniela Munoz Landestoy, the Jasters knife-throwing act and acrobats from the Havana Circus Company.

They will be accompanied by live music from the Giffords Circus band.

Established 22 years ago by Nell and Toti Gifford, the circus combines dance, comedy, horses and live music in a white tent surrounded by vintage-style burgundy showman’s

wagons.

• Carpa will be at Stonor Park from Thursday to Monday, July 14 to 18. Tickets cost from £20 to £35 for adults and from £10 to £25 for children and wheelchair users while carers and children under three go free. For more information, call the box office on 01453 800200 or visit

giffordscircus.com