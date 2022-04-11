Monday, 11 April 2022

Hymn requests wanted

THE second Big Hymn-Sing will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday, May 1 at 7pm.

The first one was held in October and was so successful that the organisers have decided to hold another one.

The evening will comprise about 15 hymns interspersed with poetry and will be hosted by composer and broadcaster Adrian Vernon Fish.

People can submit a request for a favourite hymn to be included or offer to read a seasonally relevant poem of their choice. Bournemouth organist Sean O’Connell will accompany the hymns once again.

Mr Fish said: “It’s a well-known fact that singing releases endorphins which help give you a feeling of heightened wellbeing.

“Enjoy the chance to boost your endorphin levels on May Day.”

The closing date for requests is Sunday, April 24. Please email them to
adrianvernonfish@gmail.com or post them to: The Big Hymn-Sing 2, 110 Kennylands Road, Sonning Common RG4 9JX.

