Slovenian ambassador visits in the name of friendship

THE Slovenian ambassador to the UK visited Henley to see a tribute to her country.

Simona Leskovar was taken to Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road, where a linden tree gifted by the Slovenian embassy has been planted.

She also admired a traditional Slovenian hay rack, known as a “kozolec”, which was donated to Henley by the British Slovene Society.

Both gifts were made to celebrate Slovenia-UK friendship day and to promote Henley’s twinning with the Slovenian town of Bled.

The linden tree is a historical symbol of Slovenia, often planted to mark special occasions. It forms a key part of Slovenian identity, as does the hay rack, which is a large wooden structure traditionally used for drying grass and crops.

The ambassador was accompanied by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller, embassy staff, members of the British Slovene Society, town councillors Glen Lambert and Donna Crook and members of the town council’s parks staff.

Ms Leskovar said: “It’s lovely to be here. Henley reminds me of Slovenia as it’s such a nice rural place. It’s a privilege to meet people here and the Mayor. It’s amazing that you have something Slovenian here that the people of Henley can see. Slovenia is the only country in the world that has love in its name and we extend that love to Henley today.”

The Mayor responded: “I’d like to thank Simona and members of the embassy for coming to Henley on this beautiful spring day to see the hay rack in all its glory. We look forward to welcoming them and anyone who wants to come in the summer for the big picnic.

“I’d like to personally thank the embassy for the gift of the tree. Thank you for coming.

“Henley values your friendship and continued support and we look forward to continuing this.”

The ambassador and the Mayor shared a brief hug before Mrs Leskovar presented Councillor Miller with a flag bearing the leaf of a linden tree.

Mrs Leskovar then thanked parks staff Joe Pestles and Karl Bishop who helped to install the hay rack.

Steven Bennett, chairman of the Henley Bled Twinning Association, said: “It’s good to see the ambassador here.

“There’s nowhere in the UK that has a hay rack like this. It’s something that sets us apart.”