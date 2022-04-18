... and so does 10km

THE Emmer Green 10km will take place this summer for the first time since 2019.

The event, which has been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on Sunday, June 26.

Runners will start at Emmer Green Primary School and follow a multi-terrain route that finishes back at the school.

All runners will be chip-timed and all finishers will receive a medal and a home-made flapjack at the end.

Primary school children will be able to take part by running as many laps as they can of the school field. Entrants will receive a free T-shirt featuring “Oak Man”.

The event, which began in 2015, raises money for the school. It is sponsored by estate agents Savills.

For more information and to enter, visit www.emmer

green10k.org.uk