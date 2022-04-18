Monday, 18 April 2022

Old school reunion

A REUNION of former pupils of Henley Grammar School will take place on Saturday, July 16.

Sandra Wickens (née Mills) and Lynn Hart (née Hurlstone), both former students, are organising the event for all ex-pupils who attended the school up until 1978.

It has been postponed twice over the last two years due to the pandemic.

Lynn said: “One advantage of having to postpone has been that more people have signed up and more than 200 people are currently due to attend.”

The reunion will be held in the Rotherfield buildings and will be a lunchtime/afternoon event. Former staff are also invited.

If you are interested, email lynn@harttoheart.co.uk

